Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.46.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 242,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,717. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $2,621,005.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 578,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,450,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,143,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,034,000 after purchasing an additional 195,140 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.