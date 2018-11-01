Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Box Inc (BOX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 162,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 483.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $1,991,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $109,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $387,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,000 shares of company stock worth $5,229,680 in the last 90 days. 8.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. First Analysis began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

