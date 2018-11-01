Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $342,000 Position in Protective Insurance Corp Class B (PTVCB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Protective Insurance Corp Class B (NASDAQ:PTVCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of Protective Insurance Corp Class B at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance Corp Class B in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance Corp Class B in the third quarter valued at $8,532,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance Corp Class B in the third quarter valued at $8,358,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTVCB opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Protective Insurance Corp Class B has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Protective Insurance Corp Class B (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Protective Insurance Corp Class B had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $116.56 million during the quarter.

About Protective Insurance Corp Class B

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

