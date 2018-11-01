Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 4,010 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after buying an additional 648,424 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,064,000 after buying an additional 124,976 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after buying an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $71,949,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 517,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,441,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $714,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,844,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

