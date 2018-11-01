Provident Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.37% of Fastenal worth $61,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 260,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,609,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 94,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

