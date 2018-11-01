ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $39.08

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $39.08. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 314869 shares.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.