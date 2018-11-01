Prologis Inc (PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $662.01 Million

Analysts expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will report sales of $662.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.39 million and the highest is $699.40 million. Prologis posted sales of $551.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $443,790.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,268.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 48.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Prologis by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

