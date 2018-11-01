Private Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,488. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.7826 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

