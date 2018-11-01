Prism Medical (PM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Prism Medical (CVE:PM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prism Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PM traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.44. 5,784,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,029. Prism Medical has a 1-year low of C$79.71 and a 1-year high of C$123.55.

Prism Medical Company Profile

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

