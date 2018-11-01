Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA:IG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,743. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

