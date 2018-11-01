Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Holdings Lifted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 847,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 828,692 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 802,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 770,829 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,124,000 after purchasing an additional 600,798 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,108,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFG opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

