Prescott Group Capital Managem Sells 100,000 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Destination XL Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.96.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Destination XL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.
