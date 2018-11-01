Prescott Group Capital Managem Sells 100,000 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Destination XL Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,692,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Destination XL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

