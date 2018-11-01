Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 169.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 61.4% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

PLPC stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLPC. ValuEngine cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

