Precision Drilling (PD) Price Target Cut to C$5.60

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.60 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. GMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$5.33.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of C$382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.40 million.

In related news, Director Wane Jacob Stickland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.17 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,100 over the last ninety days.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

