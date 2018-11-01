PRASM (PSM) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. PRASM has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $181,655.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRASM has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRASM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinTiger and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00057147 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001637 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PRASM (CRYPTO:PSM) is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRASM’s official website is prasm.io

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

