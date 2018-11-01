PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $201,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $211,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $656,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $96.87 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

