PPDAI Group (PPDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,123,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 693,878 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.16 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 25.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPDF. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PPDAI Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

