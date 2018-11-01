POA Network (POA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. POA Network has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 257,970,297 coins and its circulating supply is 220,101,177 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

