Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Platform Specialty Products’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PAH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Platform Specialty Products has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

In other Platform Specialty Products news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,968,304 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $120,616,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scot Benson acquired 6,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $75,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,327.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,281,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,380,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura decreased their price target on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.