Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Planet Fitness by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,802.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $5,385,656.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,205.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,271,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.