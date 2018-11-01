Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOO. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.33 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 81.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Steven Madden by 27.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $771,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

