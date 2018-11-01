Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Planet Fitness Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,802.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,271,812 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.