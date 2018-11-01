Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.08. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $141.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,289,000 after purchasing an additional 714,331 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after purchasing an additional 457,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 439,826 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,547.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $2,896,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,760,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,583. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

