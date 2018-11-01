Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Hold Rating for Core Laboratories (CLB)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

