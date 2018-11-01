Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PJC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,635. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at $22,813,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 125,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1,081.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.