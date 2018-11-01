Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

VLY stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $245.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 36,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 183,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

