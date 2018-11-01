Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Redfin stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.25 and a beta of -2.81. Redfin has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,744.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,261. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.