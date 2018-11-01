Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Shares Up 32.1% After Earnings Beat

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) shot up 32.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96. 1,473,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 762,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 894,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 4,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,753 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

