Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of NYSE:PES opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.93.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,250. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,913,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 375,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 4,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

