Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

PNW stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $974.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

