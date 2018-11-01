Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 212,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.33 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $369,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,233.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $675,231.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,163.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

