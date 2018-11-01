Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 238.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

