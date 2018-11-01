Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,610 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 143.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK opened at $209.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $238.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6725 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.