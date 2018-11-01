Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 181,127 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,127 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up approximately 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM worth $31,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,248 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.5% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,307,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,242,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at about $140,424,000.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of BMV:VCSH opened at $77.93 on Thursday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.