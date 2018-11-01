PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (TUZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TUZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TUZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 24,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809. PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-3 Year U.S.

