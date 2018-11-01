Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 240,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.44 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.76% and a return on equity of 47.66%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,655,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,074,000 after purchasing an additional 920,338 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,901,000 after purchasing an additional 354,764 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,662,000 after purchasing an additional 274,108 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 888,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 134,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,095,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

