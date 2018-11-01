Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Receives $98.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

NYSE PM opened at $88.07 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

