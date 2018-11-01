Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $163,040.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

