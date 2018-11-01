PGT Innovations (PGTI) Stock Price Up 15.2% on Earnings Beat

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price rose 15.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 2,581,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 626,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PGT Innovations, Inc

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

