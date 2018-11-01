Pfizer (PFE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morningstar set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 500,587 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,151 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

