Pets at Home Group (PETS) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 164.63 ($2.15).

Shares of PETS traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.70 ($1.50). 1,778,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 154.10 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 221.70 ($2.90).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

