PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Receives $94.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.35.

PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of PetroChina in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 164,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PTR opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.42. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.59). PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $88.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.07%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

