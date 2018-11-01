Persimmon (PSN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,551 ($33.33) to GBX 2,474 ($32.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,093 ($40.42) to GBX 3,053 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,766.46 ($36.15).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,344 ($30.63) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,046 ($26.73) and a one year high of GBX 2,901 ($37.91).

In other Persimmon news, insider Roger Devlin acquired 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,217 ($28.97) per share, with a total value of £278,787.75 ($364,285.57).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.