Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY18 guidance at $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Perrigo has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $95.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

