Perpetual Ltd Invests $215,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stock

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

