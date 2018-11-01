PerkinElmer (PKI) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s share price was down 5.4% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $78.57 and last traded at $81.80. Approximately 2,929,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 646,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 12,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $300,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,126 shares of company stock worth $2,986,855. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 106.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.