Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

PFIS stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, COO Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 8,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,798. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

