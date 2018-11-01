Peoples Bank OH Has $241,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.