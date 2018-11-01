Penta Hits One Day Volume of $399,338.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $399,338.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00150045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00243232 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.16 or 0.09867361 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

