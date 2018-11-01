Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Equiniti Group (EQN)

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307 ($4.01).

LON EQN opened at GBX 219.39 ($2.87) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.98 ($2,354.61).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

